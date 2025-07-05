7 hospitalized after mass shooting in Back of the Yards neighborhood, police say

Seven people were hospitalized following another mass shooting Friday night in Chicago, this time on the city's Southwest Side.

It happened after 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of multiple people shot. Preliminary reports indicated that two unknown men approached the victims on foot, pulled out guns, and shot into a crowd of people who were standing outside, hitting the seven victims.

A 27-year-old woman was hit in the left leg, a 21-year-old woman was hit in the right thigh, and a 21-year-old man was hit in the right quad and right foot. They were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Four others were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the left arm and is listed in serious condition. A 25-year-old woman was hit in the left flank and is in serious condition. A 25-year-old woman was hit in the rear and is in critical condition, and a 42-year-old man was hit in the left calf and is in critical condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody. Area 1 detectives are investigating.

This is the fifth mass shooting in the city since Wednesday. That's when 4 people were killed and 14 others were wounded in a shooting outside a River North nightclub, where an album release party for Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz occurred.

Two other mass shootings followed in less than 24 hours. Four people were wounded in a mass shooting early Thursday in the Riverdale neighborhood. Four other men were also wounded in the West Englewood neighborhood later that evening.

Early Saturday morning, four other men were shot while sitting inside a parked car in the Marshall Square neighborhood.