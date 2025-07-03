4 men wounded in mass shooting on South Side of Chicago

Four men were wounded – two of them critically – in a mass shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, shortly before 1 p.m., four men were near the sidewalk near 59th Street and Ashland Avenue, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the groin, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to U of C Medical Center in critical condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the flank and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the right thigh, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

It was the third mass shooting in Chicago in less than 24 hours.

Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded late Wednesday night in a mass shooting outside a River North restaurant and lounge, following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

Four people were wounded in a mass shooting early Thursday in the Riverdale neighborhood.