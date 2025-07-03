Watch CBS News
3 killed, 16 wounded in mass shooting outside downtown Chicago nightclub Artis Lounge

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer,
Benson Cook, Liz Miller

/ CBS Chicago

At least three people were killed and 16 others wounded in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Chicago late Wednesday night, authorities said.

Police confirmed multiple people were shot in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. A city official said 19 people were shot and 3  of them were killed in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting apparently happened as people were leaving the Artis Lounge nightclub following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

The same block was also the scene of a mass shooting in November 2022, when the same nightclub was known as Hush Lounge. One person was killed and three others wounded after a group that had been thrown out of Hush started fighting.

Police shut down the Hush nightclub after that shooting, and Artis Lounge later opened in the same location.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

