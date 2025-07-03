Watch CBS News
4 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Riverdale neighborhood, police say

Four people were taken to the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in the Riverdale neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 3:17 a.m., a group of people were standing outside in the 600 block of East 133rd Street, when the four victims were hit by gunfire.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm and thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 29-year-old woman was hit in the arm and self-transported to Christ Hospital in unknown condition, but their condition was stabilized, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was hit in the shoulder and self-transported to Roseland Hospital before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. Their condition was also stabilized.

No further information was immediately available.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

