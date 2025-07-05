Watch CBS News
Four men hurt in mass shooting in Marshall Square neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
Four people were wounded after a mass shooting early Saturday morning in the Marshall Square neighborhood.

It happened in the 2700 block of South California Boulevard around 1:46 a.m.

Chicago police said officers responded to Mt. Sinai Hospital for a call of a person shot.

Initial reports indicated that four men, 25, 36, 32, and 33, were inside a parked vehicle when a dark SUV drove past, and someone from inside fired shots into the victim's vehicle.

The 25, 26, and 32-year-olds suffered multiple gunshot wounds around the body and are in critical condition. The 33-year-old suffered shots to the right leg and is in fair condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

