The Chicago Police Department's secretive dealings with confidential informants
The Chicago Police Department's program for using confidential and registered informants is shrouded in secrecy and is lacking full accountability.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has finished its investigation into the officers who wrongly raided the home of then-9-year-old Peter Mendez and his family.
The CBS 2 Investigators first documented the 2019 wrong raid by Chicago Police at the home of Anjanette Young. Young spoke with Gayle King on CBS Mornings about the trauma she still experiences.
Aldermen on Monday overwhelmingly backed a $2.9 million settlement with Anjanette Young, the innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrongful police raid nearly three years ago.
Police Supt. David Brown recommended Tuesday that a sergeant be fired in connection with his conduct in the 2019 wrong police raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked.
CBS 2 first told the story of the wrong police raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked in her apartment two years ago this week.
Despite months of public promises from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to resolve the lawsuit with Anjanette Young, the city on Friday asked a judge to dismiss the case after settlement negotiations stalled.
For the first time, Chicago Police will begin tracking some wrong raids that result from faulty information, such as the raid on Anjanette Young's home two years ago.
"I've made no secret of the fact that I've been extraordinarily unhappy with the way that they've handled a number of things, not the least of which is taking of 18 months to move forward on an investigation regarding Anjanette Young."
The City of Chicago has retained outside counsel in the case of Anjanette Young, the social worker who is suing the city after she was handcuffed naked in a botched police raid two years ago.
"This has been a journey for me. This is also a journey that I would not have chosen for myself."
CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini has uncovered some new disturbing findings. A team of officers went in with cameras rolling, but soon after they are all ordered to kill their cameras.
In three separate cases, Chicago Police officers had the incorrect address listed on a warrant and raided the wrong home, traumatizing innocent families and children. But, CBS 2 has uncovered that critical moments that should have been captured on police body worn cameras are missing or were never recorded at all.
For the first time, police body camera video reveals what an innocent woman said happened to her nearly two years ago: police officers wrongly entered her home with guns drawn and handcuffed her naked as she watched in horror.
CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini found a pattern of Chicago police officers raiding the wrong homes.
Following an unusually lengthy discussion, a key City Council committee on Monday signed off on paying a $175,000 settlement to a West Side family who were victims of police officers raiding the wrong apartment four years ago.
The first case involves an incident on March 23, 2017, when police broke through Ashanti Franklin's apartment door at 6 a.m., guns drawn, looking for someone who didn't live there.
The proposals from the Black Caucus would not make any changes to CPD or city policy, but would give aldermen another opportunity to publicly discuss what specific reforms the city should seek in order to stop incidents of wrong raids.
The "urgent recommendations" from the city's Office of Inspector General come as part of its review of CPD search warrant policies, launched as result of CBS 2's years-long investigation into wrong raids.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot personally wrote to a judge, asking him to not sanction the lawyer in the case of Anjanette Young, who was naked when her home was wrongly raided by Chicago Police.
There is growing support for Anjanette Young, who was the target of a botched Chicago Police raid.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot claimed Tuesday that Chicago Police developed a system to track wrong raids, but in reality, policy loopholes continue to leave many unaccounted for and untracked.
Chicago pastors on Thursday said they are one step closer to congressional hearings about wrong raids by Chicago Police, after meeting with U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois).
