Secret Service to review security at Chicago DNC after Trump assassination attempt, expert says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Officials in Milwaukee said Sunday that they are confident in the security plans for the Republican National Convention this week in the wake of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, officials will be evaluating the security plan for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

"It will be reviewed and reviewed and reviewed to make sure that there are no gaps, no lapses," said former Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy—who took a bullet during the attempt on President Ronald Reagan's life.

McCarthy said security for both conventions is now even under more scrutiny since the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

"We all know that there is no security in this world that is completely foolproof," he said, "Drones, standoff weapons—I know Secret Service has spent a lot of money on technology to defeat some of those things, but we all know they are standoff weapons and can be a mile away and still deliver rounds into a location."

Unlike the Pennsylvania attack on Trump, which was an open-area event, the cover of the United Center will protect against another sniper attack.

But neither candidate will likely be seen outside as the arrive and leave.

"My prediction is you will not see former President Trump or President Biden," he said. "There'll be covered arrivals and departures, which after the Reagan assassination attempt was largely protocol."

In addition to armored cars and covered entrances, McCarthy said there are Secret Service counter-sniper teams are meticulously surveying the buildings, trees, and elevated structures—looking for spots to use to neutralize any sniper attacks.

"They come out and do the survey themselves," he said. "They determine what they need as far as resources—you need one team, two teams, three teams—and then they call for that."

But if there is gunfire, McCarthy said Secret Service agents are trained to cover and evacuate the target immediately—which did not completely happen when former President Trump was grazed in the ear in the shooting on Saturday. Trump's head and body were still visible as agents put their hands over his head before he was whisked away.

McCarthy said he was "surprised, but not surprised" by the handling of Trump's evacuation.

"Very uncomfortable position to be in. Prefer not that he be exposed at all, but he was," said McCarthy said. "It's point after that, but how do you—absent throwing the man to the ground? He was determined to be seen."

McCarthy said there were several unfortunate learning experiences in the response to the Trump assassination attempt. He and other security experts we spoke with are concerned about what might happen outside the United Center during the DNC—especially if there are mass protests that get out of hand.

With today's technology, the concerns for attacks involve not just firearms, but sophisticated explosives too.