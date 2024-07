CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen was shot and critically wounded on the edge of the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side Friday evening.

At 4:33 p.m., the 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Sacramento Boulevard when someone shot him in the face and upper body, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Late Friday, no one was in custody. Detectives were investigating.