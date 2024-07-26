Secret Service, CPD to canvass areas around DNC ahead of convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors will get a better idea on Friday of what to expect near the United Center and McCormick Place during the Democratic National Convention in a few weeks.

The Secret Service and Chicago Police will be speaking with people who live near the DNC action on Friday.

Neighbors who live near the United Center have said they're concerned about how they will be affected by all the tight security restrictions and large crowds.

To help address that, the Secret Service, Chicago Police, and other public safety partners will canvass the area and give some insight on public safety protocols, road closures, and transportation information ahead of the convention.

Officials said they plan to reach out to about 1,000 residents and businesses on Friday, and will continue reaching out ahead of the DNC. They're also working with the nearby hospital district, and ensuring traffic will be under control during the convention.

"We're really here to make sure that we can start lowering the anxiety around it. We understand there is a lot of questions. Today we are providing some of those answers, and we will continue that by having community meetings, meetings with stakeholders, and really having conversations with people so they know exactly what to expect," said Chicago Police Director of Community Policing Glenn Brooks.

Officials on Thursday unveiled the security perimeters around both the United Center and McCormick Place during the DNC. The secure areas for the convention are divided into a vehicle-screening perimeter and a pedestrian-restricted perimeter.

In the vehicle screening perimeter, pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to enter freely, but vehicles will need to go through a screening point. The pedestrian-restricted perimeter will be accessible only to people with credentials or tickets for the DNC.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city is ready for the big event, and Secret Service and Chicago Police said they are ready for anything.

"We have reviewed the security plan for the DNC, and remain confident. Our plan allows us to adjust for any possible scenario," said Secret Service Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer.

Chicago Police Supt. Snelling said police will assess and "move with the flow of intelligence" to maintain safety. He said police will be in constant communication with protest groups and that "clear expectations" have been addressed.

"The Chicago Police Department will not only allow everyone who comes here to express their First Amendment rights, but we will also protect their rights while they are doing it," Snelling said. "What we will not tolerate is vandalism to our city. What will we not tolerate is violent activity."

The DNC will take place from August 19 through August 22 at the United Center and McCormick Place.

Officials will host a final training exercise just days before the DNC starts. The security plan includes detailed security procedures for planned and pop-up protest demonstrations.