Chicago Sky to build new $38 million practice facility in Bedford Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Sky plan to build a new $38 million practice facility beginning this fall in southwest suburban Bedford Park.

The team announced Thursday they would break ground on the 40,000-square-foot facility this fall next door to the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park, not far from Midway International Airport.

The new practice facility, to be built in partnership with the Village of Bedford Park, will have two regulation-sized WNBA courts, private facilities for players, player lounges, a high-tech film room, a state-of-the-art training room, private chef's kitchen, locker rooms, and more.

Located about 11 miles from downtown Chicago and Wintrust Arena, where the Sky play their home games, the team said it will simplify travel for players, and allow them to live downtown. The team currently practices at Sachs Recreation Center, a public park facility in north suburban Deerfield, nearly 30 miles from their home stadium, which they have to share with local residents, students, and others.

"We could not be more excited to announce a practice facility that will raise the bar on athletic performance, set the standard for player amenities, and support our players with exceptional resources built exclusively for them," Nadia Rawlinson, Chicago Sky Co-Owner and Operating Chairman said in a statement. "Living in downtown Chicago will also give Sky players the opportunity to experience all of the benefits of our world class city."

As part of the project for a new practice facility, the team also will expand its community outreach and programming on the West and South sides of Chicago, including new partnerships with the Obama Foundation and YMCA Metro Chicago, to offer programming at those organizations' sports facilities.

"Teaming up with the Chicago Sky has allowed us to inspire, empower, and connect more of our young people on the South Side," said Michael Strautmanis, Executive Vice President of External Affairs at the Obama Foundation. "We're excited to continue our work together to provide even more opportunities and investments for our community."

