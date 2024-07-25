Chicago Bears S Jonathan Owens to support wife, Simone Biles, at Paris Olympics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's rare that an NFL player is not only less famous than his spouse but also not even the better athlete.

That's the case for new Bears safety Jonathan Owens, who is getting set to watch his wife, gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, in the Summer Olympics.

The team is allowing Owens to skip part of Training Camp and their first preseason game so he can go to Paris to support his wife.

"They were really cool about it, man," Owens said. "It's a first-class organization. Like, I just wanna thank them so much for even allowing me to go over and do that. So, you know, I can't wait to be able to support her."

He added, "I just think about, 'How did I get so lucky?' That this is my wife and I get to see her, someone that's literally at the pinnacle of their sport and I get to call her my wife."

Owens hasn't lost any points in the locker room from getting a free pass from camp. He said all of his teammates have been supportive of him.

"It's like everyone's a gymnastics fan now," he said. "People have been asking my questions or asking to bring some souvenirs back. That's what they're asking."

Owens will fly to Paris on Monday after practice and then return to the U.S. on Aug. 3. He'll miss only three workouts and the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1.