Chicago area business owner says neighbor harassed her with racial slurs for over a year

Some of the language used in this story may be difficult to hear.

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – A River Forest business owner said she's been taunted for more than a year by the owner of a neighboring shop.

Glenda Harris, the business owner, said he's called her and her daughter a racial slur numerous times. An incident this week that was caught on camera led to the man being taken away in handcuffs.

River Forest police charged Robert Palomo with a misdemeanor after, they said, he committed a crime caught on video.

Different camera angles captured Palomo, the owner of Diamond in the Ruff in River Forest, approaching the front door of a neighboring business on Wednesday. His dog grooming business is in the same strip mall as Harris' business, Epyk Signature Suites. The Black-owned business specializes in braiding, hair weaving and eyelashes.

When Palomo approached the front door, he appeared to be holding a hammer. Then, he used the hammer to remove a security camera at the entrance.

But, the cameras inside the business captured the incident.

"I'm thinking he was looking for me, to hit me with the hammer," said Harris.

She added that for more than a year, she's had multiple interactions with Palomo in which, "He's been asking me, why are we here? Why are we doing our business over here? We're Black. We shouldn't be over here. We need to leave."

Video shows Palomo being taken into police custody on Thursday, the same day Harris called police and filed a report.

Police said Palomo was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Harris said police told her the charge could be upgraded to a felony if she could provide receipts proving her surveillance system cost more than $500.

CBS News Chicago attempted to ask Palomo for a comment at his business, but he was not there. CBS News Chicago showed Palomo's wife the video, but she declined to comment.

Harris said matters escalated with Palomo on July 16 when she parked her car near his business. The strip mall does not have assigned parking for businesses or customers.

"He called me a n*****, 10 times, 10 to 15 times, and he refused to stop," Harris said.

Harris added she called River Forest police that day, though they would not take a report. She said police told her to not park near Palomo's business.

"We try to get help through the village," Harris said. "We just want it to stop."

Then, on May 23, Harris' daughter, Erica Robinson, said she was confronted by Palomo after parking in front of his business to go to her mother's salon, where she works as a beautician's assistant.

"Before I can get out of my car, he walks up to my car and starts yelling, 'Why are you right here? You need to leave! Get out of here you n*****!'" Robinson said.

Robinson recorded the incident.

Palomo appeared to taunt Robinson about her hair. Then, Palomo's wife came out of the business recording Robinson. Palomo gave CBS News Chicago the version of his wife's recording.

Robinson can be heard on the video saying, " Stop talking to me! Don't do that! Don't do that!"

Palomo's wife then said, "I didn't touch you."

Robinson responded, "Yes, you did!"

Then, Palomo was heard again using a racial slur repeatedly on both recordings.

CBS News Chicago asked River Forest police why reports weren't made for the May 23 and July 16 incidents. Police were also asked that if racial slurs were used and captured on video, why Palomo wasn't charged with a hate crime.

They did not respond.

In a statement, Palomo said the dispute started because Harris' employees took up six parking spaces in the strip mall lot. He said he did not want his customers to have to walk across the lot with their dogs for their safety. He added that it was out of frustration that it escalated to the recent incidents.

Harris said Palomo's accusation about the parking is not true. She said during the first confrontation she had with Palomo, he said she should not be able to rent in the strip mall because she is Black.