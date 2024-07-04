U.S. has had 261 mass shootings so far in 2024, 72 in June, data show

July 4th week is the deadliest for mass shootings across the country

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting that killed two women and critically injured three children Thursday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood is one of at least 261 mass shootings across the country so far this year, and data show the 4th of July has historically been one of the deadliest days of the year.

The shooting at a home in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue was one of at least 236 shootings across the country in just the last 72 hours, according to "The Gun Violence Archive," a data-collecting non-profit, which has also found that 4th of July week shootings are on the rise.

There have been more than 80 total mass shootings nationwide over the past three years between July 1-7.

The deadly mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park in 2022 was one of 27 mass shootings nationwide that week.

"The memory of the day lingers vividly in our minds; seven lives senselessly taken from us, leaving behind shattered families," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said Thursday at a remembrance ceremony for the victims, ahead of the first July 4th parade in the village since the mass shooting, which left seven people dead and dozens wounded.

The Gun Violence Archive said there were 72 U.S. mass shootings in month of June, bringing 2024's total to 261.

Prior to 2020, they'd never logged a month with more than 60 mass shootings. Since then it's happened 22 times.