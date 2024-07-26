Dump truck flips over, snags major roadway in Chicago's western suburbs

ADDISON, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was injured after a dump truck rolled over on Route 53 in west suburban Addison Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Old Route 53 about a quarter mile south of Fullerton Avenue—near the boundary line between Addison and Lombard.

The five-axle dump truck slammed into the guardrail on the side of the road, lost its load, and ended up on its side.

The driver had to be extricated—a process that involves removing the vehicle from the driver, rather than removing the driver from the vehicle, and thus takes time.

The rescue was made with the help of a tow truck to relieve pressure. Part of the guardrail the truck hit also had to be cut away for the rescue.

The driver had significant injuries from being pinned behind the wheel of the dump truck, and was taken by emergency medical helicopter to a local trauma center for treatment.

A wrecked car was also seen on a flatbed tow truck at the scene.

Both Addison and Lombard police were on the scene—with Lombard police blocking off Old Route 53 at North Avenue about a mile south of the crash site.

Old Route 53 was expected to be closed throughout the afternoon.