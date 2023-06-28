New watchdog report underscores CPD search warrant failures, inability to track wrong raids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new report released Wednesday by the Chicago Inspector General echoes what CBS 2 has been reporting for several years: the Chicago Police Department systemically fails to properly plan, execute and track police raids, many of which resulted in officers raiding the wrong homes of innocent people.

The city's Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued its final report on CPD's search warrant processes on Wednesday, finding police still can't track the full extent of wrong raids because of incomplete and decentralized record keeping.

The OIG began auditing CPD's use of search warrants in 2019. The review was prompted by CBS 2's extensive reporting that uncovered how officers fail to vet and verify tips from confidential informants.

In dozens of cases, CBS 2 found, informants gave police inaccurate addresses. Without checking, officers often took their word. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office and judges signed off on these warrants, and with those documents in hand, officers raided the wrong homes in more than 50 instances, CBS 2's analysis shows.

In several incidents, officers pointed guns at children, traumatizing them – like in the case of 9-year-old Peter Mendez, whose home was wrongly raided in 2017. In another case, police handcuffed a child. And in what may be the most infamous case in Chicago, CBS 2 exposed the raid on the home of innocent social worker Anjanette Young. Officers handcuffed her while she was naked, despite repeatedly telling them they were in the wrong place dozens of times.

As part of its final report on its audit of CPD search warrants, the OIG analyzed residential search warrants from 2017 through 2021, as well as a sample negative search warrants from 2017 to 2020. Negative search warrants occur when police execute a warrant, but do not make an arrest or seize any evidence as a result. The audit also involved the review of training materials, policies as well as interviews with supervisors and officers who obtain warrants, among other members of CPD. Here's what the OIG found, in part:

CPD mainly relies on complaint records as its primary method of tracking these incidents, which the Inspector General says "hindered CPD and the public's ability to measure and understand the issue of wrong raids in Chicago." CBS 2 previously reported how CPD has never been able to quantify the extent of the problem. After our team aired the damning video of Young's home being raided, then Mayor Lori Lightfoot claimed CPD developed a system to track raids like these. But in reality, policy loopholes continued to leave many unaccounted for and untracked. "CPD's current system for reporting and tracking wrong raids has not effectively captured every wrong raid incident," the OIG wrote in its report.

Search warrant documentation is not centralized and often incomplete. For example, only 14 percent of the files analyzed by the OIG contained documentation of pre-service investigative results establishing the identity of the subject named in the warrant.

In its audit of negative search warrants, the OIG also found officers didn't take "sufficient steps" to ensure they were serving the warrant at the correct location.

CPD's investigations before serving warrants "have been hindered by units' varying access to investigative tools, resources to register confidential informants, and levels of experience in developing search warrants." This isn't the first report the OIG has released related to wrongful police raids by CPD. Last year, the city's top watchdog put out a blistering report about how the city handled the aftermath of the botched police raid on Young's home.

While the report does not provide recommendations, the OIG wrote in order for improvements to be implemented effectively, CPD will need to resolve the issue of inconsistent access to investigative tools for officers, as well as improve tracking and record keeping. CBS 2 contacted CPD Wednesday asking whether these changes have been implemented.

The OIG issued two earlier reports as part of its audit of CPD search warrants. In January 2021, the inspector general's office recommended CPD make critical changes, in an effort to create accountability in a system that has lacked it for years. Then-Police Supt. David Brown accepted their recommendations and promised to make those changes.

Four months later, the OIG issued a report finding Black men were the targets of CPD search warrants far more often than anyone else from 2017 through 2020. That report also highlighted inconsistencies in how CPD determines if a raid was successful, and shortcomings in the tracking of key data such as names and addresses.

In January of this year, CPD publicly posted draft revisions to its search warrant policy for public review and comment, which the OIG said "hold the potential to vastly improve the Department's tracking of wrong raids and its ability to use that data to inform improvements to its search warrant service."