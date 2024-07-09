Kroger announces 35 Chicago area Mariano's, Jewel-Osco stores to be sold for Albertsons merger

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Kroger on Tuesday announced 35 stores in Illinois that would be divested in the food giant's planned merger with rival Albertsons.

Most of the stores are Mariano's stores, but a few are Jewel-Osco stores. Kroger owns the Mariano's brand, while Albertsons owns Jewel-Osco.

A Kroger spokesperson said none of the stores will close. They would be divested to C&S Wholesale Grocers, the parent company of Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union supermarkets.

The following stores would be affected:

Jewel-Osco — 12001 S. Pulaski Rd., Alsip

Mariano's — 802 E. Northwest Hwy., Arlington Heights

Mariano's — 144 S. Gary Ave., Bloomingdale

Jewel-Osco — 87 W. 87th St., Chatham, Chicago

Mariano's — 3350 N. Western Ave., Roscoe Village, Chicago

Mariano's — 5353 N. Elston Ave., Jefferson Park, Chicago

Mariano's — 1800 W. Lawrence Ave., Ravenswood, Chicago

Mariano's — 5201 N. Sheridan Rd., Edgewater, Chicago

Mariano's — 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., Ste 104, near Goose Island, Chicago

Mariano's — 3030 N. Broadway, Ste. 100, East Lakeview, Chicago

Mariano's — 3857 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Bronzeville, Chicago

Mariano's — 105 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake

Mariano's — 2999 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield

Mariano's — 10 E. Golf Rd., Des Plaines

Mariano's — 678 N. York St., Elmhurst

Mariano's — 21001 S. LaGrange Rd., Frankfort

Mariano's — 6655 Grand Ave., Gurnee

Jewel-Osco — 1537 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet

Mariano's — 1350 E. Route 22, Lake Zurich

Mariano's — 345 W. Roosevelt Rd., Lombard

Mariano's — 1300 S. Naper Blvd., Naperville

Mariano's — 784 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook

Mariano's — 11000 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn

Mariano's — 9504 142nd St., Orland Park

Mariano's — 545 N. Hicks Rd., Palatine

Jewel-Osco — 12803 S. Harlem Ave., Palos Heights

Mariano's — 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., Park Ridge

Mariano's — 950 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood

Mariano's — 3358 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie

Mariano's — 1720 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills

Mariano's — 3020 Wolf Rd., Westchester

Mariano's — 4700 Gilbert Ave., Western Springs

Mariano's — 150 W. 63rd St., Westmont

Mariano's — 625 S. Main St., Wheaton

Mariano's — 1822 Willow Rd., Winnetka

Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation's largest grocers, agreed to merge in October 2022. But in February of this year, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger—saying the $24.6 billion deal could result in higher prices for millions of American consumers.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents 835,000 grocery workers in the U.S. and Canada, also voted last year to oppose the merger, saying Kroger and Albertsons had failed to be transparent about the potential impact it would have on workers.

Kroger has promised to invest $500 million to lower prices as soon as the deal closes. It said it also invested in price reductions when it merged with Harris Teeter in 2014 and Roundy's in 2016. Kroger also promised to invest $1.3 billion in store improvements at Albertsons as part of the deal.

Last year, C&S Wholesale Grocers agreed to purchase 413 stores and eight distribution centers that Kroger and Albertsons agreed to divest in markets where the two companies' stores overlapped. C&S said it would honor all collective bargaining agreements with workers.

C&S is also set to acquire the Mariano's brand name.

Mariano's opened its first store in 2010 as a Chicago-area concept for Roundy's supermarket chain. Its name honors Bob Mariano, the former chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Roundy's who had previously worked his way from deli clerk to CEO of the new-defunct Dominick's Finer Foods chain.

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. acquired Roundy's, and by extension Mariano's, in 2015.

Meanwhile more recently, Mariano teamed up with Jay Owen—a descendant of Dominick's Finer Foods store chain founder Dominick DiMatteo—and former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald to create a new store concept, Dom's Fresh Kitchen & Market. The first of two Dom's stores opened in 2021.

In November of last year, Dom's later merged with the Foxtrot Market chain to into a new entity, Outfox Hospitality. In April of this year, Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot Market suddenly closed all their stores—with staffers losing their jobs mid-shift and customers being asked to leave on the spot.

Outfox Hospitality filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May—weeks after the stores all closed. Dom's and Outfox are not connected with Kroger, Albertsons, or the planned merger.