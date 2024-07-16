Experts have guidance on getting repairs, filing claims, avoiding scams after storm damage

Experts have advice on filing insurance claims, getting repairs after storm damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With severe damage seen throughout the Chicago area as storms brought tornadoes both Sunday and Monday night, experts had some advice on filing insurance claims, and avoiding scams.

As of Tuesday evening, a total of five tornadoes had been confirmed in the Chicago area from the storms Monday night and six Sunday night—and the National Weather Service is investigating 29 possible tornado tracks over the course of the two nights.

In the wake of the storms, the city has received the most calls for help from the West Town neighborhood—where crews were working throughout the day Tuesday. Massive trees came down there Monday night and left roads and intersections blocked.

"It was like a train came through here at night," said Daniel Ortiz of West Town. "When I came out of the basement, my ears popped."

West Town was far from alone in that experience—as there were reports of 10 tornadoes on the ground at once in the Chicago area Monday night, and very uncharacteristically, some of them in the city for the second night in a row.

With thousands of calls for help across the city, the latest data show 2,544 calls for tree debris, 3,421 calls for tree emergencies, 122 calls for flooded basements, 293 calls for downed wires, 228 complaints of water on the street, 144 street light pole complaints, and 187 complaints of traffic signals out.

"As long as everybody is OK, that's all that matters," said Ortiz.

Behind West Town at the top of the list for calls were Austin and Belmont Cragin on the West and Northwest sides, respectively.

Amy Bach leads United Policyholders, a national nonprofit meant to inform insurance consumers—and help people make decisions about claims. It is help that she says people in the city who may not be familiar with storm damage need right now.

"We're in a new era now with home insurance," Bach said. "Home insurance companies are being very tough on water damage claims, and also they're dropping a lot of people."

Bach said anyone who has issue with a tree should call their insurance company immediately. But if it's a water issue, anyone without flood insurance could run into more complicated problems.

"Flood damage is excluded under a home policy," Bach said.

Thus, Bach said, calling an expert and getting everything dried out should be the first steps.

"If the water rose up from the ground and came in, the insurer is probably going to say: 'That's flooding. We're not going to pay,'" Bach said. "So you've now filed a claim that's not going to get paid, it's going on your record, and you're not going to get any money."

A perfect storm for "storm chaser" repair scams

Another important reminder for homeowners is to make sure reputable companies are hired for repairs.

"We're receiving a lot of calls from consumers trying to find businesses," said Steve Bernas, president of the Chicago Better Business Bureau.

The BBB was already sounding the alarm Tuesday—calling the destructive weather of Sunday and Monday nights the perfect storm for scammers. He reminded consumers to stay vigilant and not to pay cash.

"You'll have the storm chasers coming in from all over the place, promising you everything under the sun that they can take care of it—when they actually shouldn't be doing business in the state of Illinois," Bernas said.

The BBB also advised consumers to go to BBB.org and get at least two quotes before signing a contract—while always checking a contractor for proof of insurance and licensing.

Consumers should also be on the lookout for storm chasers and out-of-town solicitors, the BBB said. The BBB noted that storm-chasing repair people are not always scammers, but they may lack proper licensing for the aera, offer quick fixes, or make big promises on which they fail to deliver.

The BBB further advises consumers to resist high-pressure sales tactics—such as an officer for a good deal that is only available if a contractor is hired on the spot. Also, insurance checks should not be signed over to contractors.

Anyone who encounters a storm chaser scam—whether they lose money or not—should report it to the BBB Scamtracker.

Where to call for downed trees

Chicago city residents are told to call 311 for emergencies such as downed trees. But in the suburbs, the advisement on whom to call varies.

Many suburbs said if a tree falls on private property, the property owner is responsible for cleaning it up—but residents should check with their city or village hall first.