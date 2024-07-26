Chicago brings "Take Back the Block" program to Grand Crossing amid neighborhood's rise in homicides

"Take Back the Block" program aims to reduce violence in Grand Crossing

"Take Back the Block" program aims to reduce violence in Grand Crossing

"Take Back the Block" program aims to reduce violence in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Building a safer Chicago block by block; the city's new "Take Back the Block" program is going on throughout the summer to help uplift neighborhoods impacted by gun violence.

On Friday, officials focused on the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Reggio's Pizza, a South Side staple for decades, does more than feed the neighborhood. They're focused on serving the neighborhood.

"Having jobs available, having them accessible to people, and letting them know they can actually do it is the biggest step," said Sharisse Allen, Executive Vice President of Balton Corporation and Reggio's Pizza.

Allen said they're part of the city's "Take Back the Block" program, because it's work they already prioritize.

"Hopefully, our effort is that we can curb violence by giving you something else to do," she said.

Reggio's is hiring people who attend the event for current job openings across Chicago, including in Grand Crossing.

"We'll be hiring today for shift managers, supervisors. We're looking for crew members," Allen said.

So far this year, there have been at least 25 homicides in Grand Crossing, compared to 17 over the same time period last year. The rise stands out with the city's overall number of homicides dropping.

While car thefts are down more than 30% this year in Grand Crossing (332 so far this year, compared to 497 in the same period last year), they're still much higher than in previous years. Grand Crossing averaged 140 stolen cars a year from 2015 to 2020. They're numbers that led the mayor's office and the "Take Back the Block" program to the neighborhood this summer to shift the conversation.

"If you've had a negative view of an area, and now you can find a reason to think of that area being positive," Allen said.

Deputy Mayor of Community Safety Garien Gatewood said the program is a partnership between police and every city agency.

"Where are we seeing highest numbers of calls for service? Where are we seeing increased levels of violence?" he said. "Because we need to be more proactive on the violence that we've seen."

There are four more "Take Back the Block" events scheduled in Chicago this summer.