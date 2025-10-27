Additional World Cup tickets going on sale for Gillette Stadium matches

Another round of tickets is set to go on sale for the 2026 World Cup, which includes matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Starting Monday, fans can register for a chance to buy tickets for all individual World Cup matches. That includes the contests that are being held at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution, which is being called "Boston Stadium" for the tournament.

How to buy World Cup tickets

The first batch of tickets went on sale at the beginning of the month during the Visa ticket presale. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the time that 4.5 million people applied for a chance to purchase those tickets.

On Monday, Phase 2 of the ticket sale process begins. Through Friday, fans can register for what is called the "early ticket draw."

Anyone interested in buying tickets can log in using their FIFA ID to sign up for the lottery. Fans will find out in the coming weeks if they were selected to buy tickets. Anyone who is chosen will receive a time slot from mid-November to early December. Signing up for the lottery does not guarantee that you will be able to buy tickets.

Tickets for World Cup matches will start at about $60, ranging up to $6,730 for the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

World Cup at Gillette Stadium

Here is a complete list of when matches will be played at Gillette Stadium:

Match 5 - Saturday, June 13, 2026

Match 18 - Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Match 30 - Friday, June 19, 2026

Match 45 - Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Match 61 - Friday, June 26, 2026

Match 74 - Monday, June 29, 2026

Match 97 - Thursday, July 9, 2026

Each of the first five matches will be part of the Group Stage. The sixth contest is part of the Round of 32. The final match being held at Gillette Stadium will be the quarterfinal round.

President Trump on World Cup in Massachusetts

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump threatened to take away World Cup matches from Boston if he believes there are "unsafe conditions" in the area.

Mr. Trump's comments came at the White House when he was asked about a recent "street takeover" in Boston, during which police said more than 100 people blocked traffic and torched a police cruiser.

"I love the people of Boston. I know the games are sold out, but your mayor is, is not good," Mr. Trump said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded by saying "There's no real threat" that the president could take the matches away from the region.