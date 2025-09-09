FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets set to go on sale for Gillette Stadium matches. Here's how to buy them.

The World Cup is coming to Gillette Stadium in 2026. On Wednesday, the first opportunity to secure tickets for the matches in Foxboro, Massachusetts gets underway.

Starting Wednesday at 11 a.m., the Visa ticket presale signup window opens. From that time through Friday, September 19 at 11 a.m., qualifying Visa cardholders can declare their intent to purchase tickets.

How to buy World Cup tickets

Fans can log in using their FIFA ID and sign up for the presale lottery.

On September 29, fans who were chosen to buy tickets will be notified by email. They will be given a date and time slot to purchase tickets, subject to availability. FIFA warned that being selected as part of the presale lottery does not guarantee that tickets will be available during your time slot.

Once sales begin, FIFA said that tickets to all 104 matches will be made available, with venue-specific and team-specific tickets also for sale.

World Cup tickets begin at about $60 and range up to $6,730 for the most coveted match, the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Visa presale is the first of several ticket phases. Below is a look at the next phases.

Phase 2 – Early ticket draw: A registration window is expected to be open from October 27 to 31. Time slot windows for purchase will be from mid-November to early December, FIFA said. The process for signup and selection is similar to the Visa presale.

Phase 3 – Random selection draw: Registration will take place shortly after the tournament's final draw. Fans can submit applications for specific matches.

When the tournament is closer, tickets will be made available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.

"With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament," FIFA World Cup 2026 COO Heimo Schirgi said in a statement. "This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June."

World Cup at Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium, known has "Boston Stadium" during the tournament, will host seven matches.

Match 5 - Saturday, June 13, 2026

Match 18 - Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Match 30 - Friday, June 29, 2026

Match 45 - Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Match 61 - Friday, June 26, 2026

Match 74 - Monday, June 29, 2026

Match 97 - Thursday, July 9, 2026

Group Stage matches make up the first five contests in Foxboro, while the sixth match is part of the Round of 32. The final match held at Gillette Stadium will be the quarterfinal round.

The Boston Host Committee said earlier this year that they were looking for thousands of volunteers for different roles in Boston, Foxboro, and other locations in Massachusetts during the tournament as the state hosts a variety of festivities.