Watch Live: Gov. Healey addresses rise in wild "street takeovers" in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will address the sudden rise of wild, illegal car meetups and racing known as "street takeovers" Wednesday.

She will hold a news conference at the State House at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

Three days ago, a crowd of more than 100 people attacked a Boston Police cruiser in the South End, setting it on fire. Two young men from Rhode Island were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Fall River police said they arrested five people, ages 19 to 22, after a group blocked roads and did donuts with their cars during a street takeover Sunday morning.

There have also been similar incidents recently in Randolph and Middleboro.

One of Healey's Republican challengers in the governor's race has criticized her response to the street takeovers.

"The truth is, incidents like we saw in the South End the other night are becoming more and more common. And they are becoming more and more common because the bad guys know there are no consequences," Republican Brian Shortsleeve told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

In a statement, Healey, a Democrat, said her administration will hold those responsible "accountable."

"Anyone who targets police and destroys police property, or who comes to Massachusetts and engages in dangerous and destructive conduct like last weekend's drag racing and out of control attack, should be punished to the fullest extent of the law," the governor said Tuesday.

The president of Boston's police union blamed a "lack of prosecution" for the recent violence against officers.