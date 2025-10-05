Boston police cruiser torched during "large-scale vehicle takeover" involving 100+ people

A Boston Police Department cruiser was destroyed by fireworks and other items during what police described as a "large-scale vehicle takeover" early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of Mass. Ave. and Tremont Street.

Boston police said that when officers arrived they found a crowd of more than 100 people attacking cruisers with fireworks, cones, poles and other objects.

According to police, cars had been used to block the intersection which prevented the normal flow of traffic.

One cruiser was repeatedly hit with fireworks, police said, causing smoke and fire inside.

"At one point, members of the crowd jumped onto the hood of the cruiser, further endangering officers," police said.

The Boston Fire Department eventually was able to extinguish the burning police cruiser, but it was destroyed. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Two people were arrested during the violent incident.

Julian Bowers, 18, of Cumberland, Rhode Island was allegedly seen throwing objects at officers and their cruiser. Police said Bowers ran, but was arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property over $1,200, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police said they saw William Cantwell, 19, from Warwick, Rhode Island repeatedly hitting a cruiser with an orange pole. After a struggle with officers, Cantwell was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Cantwell allegedly had two packages of marijuana edibles in his bag, so he was also charged with drug possession.

Bowers and Cantwell are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.