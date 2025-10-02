World Cup tickets are now on sale. Here's how to see the tournament at Gillette Stadium.

Soccer fans from around the world will be converging on Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts next year for the 2026 World Cup. Starting this week, lucky fans are getting their chance to buy tickets to the iconic tournament.

Gillette Stadium, which will be known as "Boston Stadium" during the tournament, will host seven matches.

Tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup officially went on sale Wednesday. The buyers were those who were selected, out of 4.5 million applicants in a lottery that took place last month, to have the first formal chance to purchase tickets over the next few days. FIFA said lottery winners have been, or will soon be, informed by email.

"These are not only outstanding figures, but also a strong statement," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on social media, reacting to the 4.5 million applicants for a spot in the purchase window that opened Wednesday. "The whole world wants to be part of the FIFA World Cup 26, the biggest, most inclusive and most exciting event ever. From Canada, Mexico and the United States, to countries big and small across every continent, fans are proving once again passion for football truly unites."

How to buy World Cup tickets

Fans can purchase seats in one of four categories; Category 1 is the best seats, Category 4 is somewhere around the tops of stadiums. Ticket prices will range initially from $60 for group-stage matches to $6,730 for the final but could — and almost certainly will — change as soccer's biggest event utilizes dynamic pricing for the first time.

There are other ways to get tickets other than shelling out big bucks. American Airlines announced last month that its AAdvantage loyalty program members can redeem miles for World Cup tickets, starting Oct. 13 for executive platinum and concierge key members, then Oct. 14 for platinum pro, platinum and gold members, followed on Oct. 15 by all members.

And starting Thursday, some Verizon customers will have access to free World Cup tickets and other perks. The telecommunications giant is a World Cup sponsor and will simply start dropping free ticket chances to its customers through its app.

Nobody has said how many tickets FIFA plans to sell in this first window. Availability won't be depleted; based on the listed stadium attendance figures, there are roughly 7.1 million seats to fill for the 104 matches around 16 North American venues, though it's unknown how many of those seats will be available for sale to the public.

World Cup ticket sales

In addition to Gillette Stadium, the U.S. cities that are scheduled to host are East Rutherford, New Jersey; Inglewood, California; Houston; Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Seattle; Santa Clara, California; Philadelphia; Kansas City, Missouri; and Miami Gardens, Florida.

A second phase, called an early ticket draw, likely will run from Oct. 27-31, with purchase time slots from mid-November to early December. A third phase, termed a random selection draw, will start after the final draw of teams on Dec. 5 determines the World Cup schedule.

Tickets also will be available closer to the tournament "on a first-come, first-served basis." FIFA also said it will start an official resale platform.

Some tickets already have been snagged; hospitality packages have been sold since May.

"The world will come together in North America," Infantino promised, "like never before."

The tournament runs from June 11 through July 19.

World Cup at Gillette Stadium

Below is a complete list of when matches will be played at Gillette Stadium:

Match 5 - Saturday, June 13, 2026

Match 18 - Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Match 30 - Friday, June 19, 2026

Match 45 - Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Match 61 - Friday, June 26, 2026

Match 74 - Monday, June 29, 2026

Match 97 - Thursday, July 9, 2026

The first five matches will be part of the Group Stage with the sixth match part of the Round of 32. The final match being held in Foxboro will be the quarterfinal round.