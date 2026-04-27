Tailgating to be allowed at Gillette Stadium for Boston World Cup matches after all

World Cup organizers in Boston have changed course when it comes to tailgating at Gillette Stadium before this summer's matches.

For weeks, the "Boston Stadium" website has said tailgating would be prohibited in the parking lots around the venue in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

"Please note that the traditional "tailgating" (eating and drinking around parked cars) is not permitted for these events," the website stated.

But tailgating is back on, officials announced Monday.

"We are pleased to share that tailgating will be permitted at Boston Stadium like any other event hosted at the stadium as there are no venue restrictions or local public safety restrictions in place that would prohibit it," a Boston host committee spokesperson said in a statement. "Additional fan information will be shared ahead of the start of the tournament."

Last week, Boston Host Committee President Mike Loynd hinted that there may have been a miscommunication about tailgating rules at the World Cup.

"Based on prior information that FIFA communicated to Boston Soccer 2026, it was both our understanding and the host venue's understanding that 'no tailgating' was a tournament-wide FIFA rule, and we included that information in our forward-facing messaging accordingly," the committee said. "In light of FIFA's recent comments, we sought clarification from FIFA in order to provide the best fan experience possible."

While tailgating has the green light, World Cup parking will still be drastically limited around the stadium. Instead of the 20,000 usual parking spots available for New England Patriots games, there will be just 5,000 spaces for cars. Fans are being encouraged to take a $80 special train to Foxboro, or a $95 "Boston Stadium Express" bus.