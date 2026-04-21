Watch Live: Boston's World Cup FIFA Fan Festival plans to be revealed

With the World Cup just over 50 days away, officials are ready to reveal plans for Boston's FIFA Fan Festival.

You can watch the press conference live at 11 a.m. on CBS News Boston or in the video player within this article.

Speakers for the event include Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and representatives for the Boston World Cup Host Committee.

Boston FIFA Fan Festival

Until now, little has been shared about the festival other than it will take place on City Hall Plaza "for up to 16 days," according to organizers.

In addition to showing the matches on big screens, Gov. Maura Healey previously said there will be live entertainment, local food vendors and family friendly events.

While some cities are charging tickets to their fan festival's, Boston's is expected to be free.

Kansas City just announced a concert lineup for its fan festival, featuring artist names like The Chainsmokers, Flo Rida and The All-American Rejects.

Boston World Cup

Gillette Stadium is being transformed into "Boston Stadium" to host seven World Cup matches between June 13 and July 9. The countries confirmed to playing in Boston are Haiti, Scotland, Iraq, Norway, Morocco, England, Ghana and France.

With parking at Gillette limited to 5,000 spaces per match, fans are being encouraged to take mass transit to Foxboro. The Commuter Rail is running special trains directly to the stadium from Boston's South Station, with round-trip tickets costing $80. Bus tickets on the "Boston Stadium Express" from Logan Airport and hotels around the region will be even more expensive at $95.