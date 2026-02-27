Gillette Stadium parking to be drastically reduced for World Cup matches in Foxboro

Parking will be drastically reduced at Gillette Stadium for this summer's FIFA World Cup matches in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

MBTA officials revealed at a meeting on Thursday that instead of the usual 20,000 parking spots available around the stadium during New England Patriots games and concerts, there will only be 5,000 spots for fan parking. About 65,000 tickets will be sold for each match.

Erika Mazza, chief development officer for the T, said security is the main reason for the 75% reduction in parking.

"For the World Cup matches, that safety perimeter will be drawn back and it will take up a number of parking areas," Mazza said. "There will also be hospitality events occurring in the parking areas. So, minus, minus, minus."

World Cup transportation

Mazza said 2 million people are expected to descend on the Boston area for World Cup events.

"I'm just stressed out thinking about it," MBTA Board of Directors member Peter Koutoujian said.

To compensate, the T says it is committing to moving 20,000 passengers between Boston and Foxboro on the Commuter Rail for each match. Up to 14 special trains will run nonstop service between South Station and Foxboro Station before and after matches.

The T will do a test run of its plan during a friendly match between Brazil and France at the stadium on March 26.

Boston World Cup matches

Gillette, which is being dubbed "Boston Stadium" for the tournament, will host seven matches. The first is a 9 p.m. match on June 13 between Scotland and Haiti, and the last will be a quarterfinal on July 9. Other teams playing in Foxboro are England, Norway, France, Morocco and Ghana.

One unresolved question is who will foot the bill for safety costs. The Foxboro Select Board has threatened to withhold an essential license needed for the matches to go forward if they do not receive the $7.8 million needed for security.