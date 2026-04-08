World Cup fans struggle to buy $80 train tickets on MBTA app: "Not a great look"

The $80 train tickets from Boston to Foxboro for World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium went on sale Wednesday, but some soccer fans had a hard time buying them on the MBTA's mTicket app.

The app asks customers to enter the email address they used to buy their match ticket. But many fans on social media reported getting a "Registration Failed" message that prevented them from getting passes for the train.

The MBTA Commuter Rail X account advised users to refresh and reinstall the app.

"I've tried re-installing the app, logging out, back in (several times), a different email address, switching off WiFi, restarting my phone ... everything," one fan replied. "All I want to do is buy a f---ing train ticket!!"

"Still not working at all. Do you have an idea when it will be resolved? Not a great look considering how much you're charging," another fan wrote.

I've tried dozens of times and it won't register my email. Is there more guidance you can give beyond "keep trying"? Are we going to be shut out from the tickets? — Peppers McHilly (@PeppersMcHilly) April 8, 2026

"Our team is currently working to resolve the email address verification issue and the fix is coming soon," the Commuter Rail account has been telling fans on X.

The MBTA said shortly before 2 p.m. that the issue has since been resolved.

"Customers who have attempted to purchase and have been unable to are encouraged to return to mTicket to make another attempt," the T said in a statement. "Customer service is available at 617-222-3200 for customers who still need assistance."

The MBTA revealed the $80 round-trip ticket price on Monday, saying it would be "more affordable" than driving and parking. They cost four times as much as what the T typically charges for special event trains to Gillette Stadium for New England Patriots games, New England Revolution matches and concerts.

The Athletic reported last month that tickets would be $75 or more as the T tries to make up $35 million in investments it poured into Foxboro Station ahead of the World Cup.

Train tickets are currently on sale for five of the seven matches Gillette Stadium will host this summer.