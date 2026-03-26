Thousands of fans take trains from Boston to Gillette Stadium for Brazil-France friendly in World Cup preview

A spectacle of global proportion brings a lot of fans, and that is what the World Cup represents. Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts will host seven matches, and the Brazil-France friendly on Thursday was a strong preview of what is to come.

One of the biggest hurdles for the state is getting people to the games at the stadium, which is about 35 miles south of Boston by car.

To counter the demand on the MBTA and the Commuter Rail, the state added four event trains that go directly to Gillette Stadium. Keolis says roughly 2,300 people purchased event train tickets for the friendly on Thursday. Round trip tickets cost $30.

Fans were greeted by ticket collectors outside of South Station in Boston. People were ushered into a special line before entering the trains to the game.

"We decided to take the train today because we figured parking would be chaos down at Gillette," one fan waiting in line said.

When the World Cup games begin in June, state officials will put out a new event train schedule for the fans who can afford a ticket to the games which run several thousand dollars.

Theo Morac is from France but now lives locally. Thursday was his first time to Gillette, and he opted to take the train. "It was more convenient, and I had no idea how the traffic would be," Morac said.

Parking will be drastically reduced at Gillette Stadium for the seven matches there. Last month, MBTA officials revealed that instead of the usual 20,000 parking spaces available during stadium events, there will only be 5,000 spots for fans. About 65,000 tickets will be sold for each match.