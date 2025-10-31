Wind advisory for all of Massachusetts Halloween night into early Saturday

There's good news and bad news in the Halloween weather forecast for Massachusetts.

The rain is done and there will be no need for any umbrellas or rain jackets over the costumes Friday night. Also, evening temperatures will be fairly mild, in the low to mid 50s.

But, if you hear howling Friday night, it won't be a werewolf. It's the wind! Gusts will be between 20 and 40 miles per hour in most of the Boston area for the entire afternoon and evening.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of southern New England through 5 a.m. Saturday. They are calling for frequent westerly winds between 25 and 35 mph, with some gusts as high as 50 mph.

I would highly recommend securing any loose Halloween decorations, otherwise they may be property of the guy down the street for next year.

Also, use a little more caution when walking around streets with lots of trees. There could be some limb damage and there will certainly be lots of leaves flying around.

If you are driving in a neighborhood, take it slow, because wet leaves can make roads slippery.

The winds will be somewhat lighter Saturday with gusts mainly between 20 and 30 mph. They relax even more so by Sunday, peaking mainly between 10 and 20 mph.