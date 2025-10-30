Homeowners with elaborate Halloween displays brace for wind, rain in Massachusetts

Halloween is in less than 24 hours and while trick-or-treaters are putting the final touches on their costumes, some homeowners are bracing for a different kind of scare: rain and strong winds.

In Reading, Massachusetts, Tina Ravanis has spent months preparing her elaborate yard display. She says she's one of the first people in line when Halloween decorations hit store shelves each summer.

"I'm probably the first one at the store when they open in August," she said with a laugh.

Every year, she adds something new to her collection, but she tells WBZ that the weather hasn't always been kind.

"All of these don't work anymore because they've been knocked over, the heads have fallen off, and water has gotten into the control boxes," Ravanis said pointing to a few of her giant animatronics.

But after a few stormy seasons, she's learned her lesson.

"The things that can't be covered, I bring them into the garage every night and bring them back out in the morning," she explained. "Then I just cross my fingers that they'll still work come Halloween night."

Securing Halloween decorations

In Waltham, Billy Gridley is taking similar precautions. "All of the electronics are inside, all the cords are all secured, and I have everything covered in plastic bags," he said.

Billy Gridley's Halloween display in Waltham, Massachusetts CBS Boston

To protect his setup from being destroyed, he's built a system. "I use 100-pound test braided fishing line, and I zigzag between my house, between posts that I attach at the end of my fence," he said. "So, everything is preventing these things from moving back and forth."

With heavy rain and gusty winds expected overnight and into Halloween, Ravanis hopes her extra effort keeps her spooky setup standing.

Gridley isn't too concerned. "I've had things up in 50 mile per hour winds and barely see any movement," he said. "I've never had an issue since I started doing it and I'm going to continue to do it until something breaks and so far, I've been lucky."