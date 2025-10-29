Watch CBS News
What time is Halloween trick-or-treating in Massachusetts? Here are the hours some cities and towns suggest.

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston.
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Halloween is on Friday, and the latest weather forecast calls for the rain to move out before trick-or-treating begins in Massachusetts. But when is the right time for kids to put on their costumes and crisscross the neighborhood for candy?

Many cities and towns do not set official trick-or-treat times. "The hours are under the discretion of the parents to decide," the city of Waltham said in a Facebook post.     

But dozens of communities in the state do share recommended hours for trick-or-treating.

Worcester, Boston trick-or-treat hours

The city of Worcester recommends trick-or-treating between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The city's police department also shared some common-sense safety tips for candy collectors, like wearing brightly colored costumes that are more visible to drivers and having parents inspect all candy before eating it.

Boston has not set any official hours for Halloween. But last year, Boston police said in a blog post that "ideally, trick-or-treating should go no later than 8:30 p.m."

Trick-or-treating hours in Massachusetts.

Below is a list of cities and towns that have suggested trick-or-treating hours:

Amesbury 5-7 p.m.
Andover 5-7 p.m.
Ashburnham: 5-7 p.m.
Athol: 5:30-8 p.m.
Auburn: 5:30-8 p.m.
Ayer: 6-8 p.m.
Boxford: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Boylston: 5-8 p.m.
Charlton: 5-7:30 p.m.
Chelmsford 6-8 p.m.
Danvers: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Dracut: 6-8 p.m.
Dudley: 5-7 p.m.
East Brookfield: 5-7 p.m.
Fitchburg: 6-8 p.m.
Gardner: 5-7 p.m.
Georgetown: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Groton: 6-8 p.m.
Hardwick: 5-8 p.m.
Holden: 5-8 p.m.
Hubbardston 5-8 p.m.
Hull: 4-8 p.m.
Leicester 5-7 p.m.
Lowell: 6-8 p.m.
Lunenburg: 6-8 p.m.
Merrimac: 6-8 p.m.
Methuen: 5-7 p.m.
Newbury: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
North Andover: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Oakham: 5-7 p.m.
Paxton: 5-8 p.m.
Pepperell: 6-8 p.m.
Southbridge: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Sturbridge: 5-7 p.m.
Templeton 5-7 p.m.
Tewksbury: 6-8 p.m.
Webster: 5-7 p.m.
Wenham: 5-8 p.m.
Westford: 6-8 p.m.
Wilmington: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Worcester 5-8 p.m.

