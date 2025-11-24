Will Campbell injury reportedly sprained MCL, could miss weeks for Patriots

The Patriots suffered a big blow on Sunday when rookie left tackle Will Campbell was carted off with a knee injury in the third quarter of the team's win over the Cincinnati. Though the injury is a difficult loss for the team's offensive line, it appears Campbell may have avoided a worst case scenario.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday morning that Campbell is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain. Rapoport reports that Campbell will have an MRI on his knee and could be placed on injured reserve, but added there is "hope he returns when it counts the most."

If Campbell if placed on injured reserve, he would miss at least four games. But as Rapoport insinuated, that would leave open the possibility that Campbell could return for what has become a likely scenario where the Patriots are in the postseason.

For Patriots fans, that's good news compared to what seemed to be a devastating injury on Sunday. Trainers came onto the field to test Campbell's knee after he suffered the injury. Then as he was carted off, Campbell placed a towel over his face to shield his emotions.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) gets rolled on during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov 23, 2025, in Cincinnati, OH AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Head coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to meet with reporters at 11:30 a.m. at Gillette Stadium.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI, Vrabel said Campbell's injury is "probably going to be more than a week or two."

The Patriots play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football December 1 at Gillette Stadium. Vrabel said Campbell is not expected to play. After that game, New England heads into the bye week.

Campbell was not the only injury the Patriots suffered Sunday. Rookie left guard Jared Wilson was ruled out with an ankle injury. He was reportedly seen leaving the stadium with a walking boot after the game.

Special teamer Brenden Schooler was also seen with a walking boot on his left foot, while defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga left with a chest injury. The team is already shorthanded at that position as star defensive lineman Milton Williams is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.