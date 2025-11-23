Will Campbell carted off, ruled out by Patriots with knee injury

The New England Patriots suffered a potentially critical loss on Sunday as starting rookie left tackle Will Campbell left with a knee injury against the Bengals and was carted off minutes later.

Campbell's injury happened with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter as the Patriots were holding on to a 17-13 lead. New England went on earn an ugly 26-20 victory.

Trainers came onto the field and could be seen examining Campbell's right leg, focusing on his knee. Before he was helped off the field.

Moments later, Campbell was driven away from the sideline on a cart, with a towel covering his face.

The Patriots declared Campbell questionable to return with a knee injury. He was later declared out for the game.

New England's offensive line had a difficult day on Sunday. Left guard Jaren Wilson left with an ankle injury and was later ruled out. Veteran Morgan Moses left the game with an illness but later returned.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was unable to shed much light on the injuries after the game.

"I don't have an update on anybody right now unfortunately," Vrabel said.

Campbell has helped stabilize New England's offensive line as a rookie. The Patriots selected him No. 4 overall in this year's NFL draft.

With the win on Sunday, New England improved to 10-2 on the season. They take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football next week before heading into their bye.