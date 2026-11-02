Who is on my ballot in Massachusetts?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. In Massachusetts, there are several key races on the ballot at the local, state and federal level.

In addition to voting in-person on Election Day, Massachusetts residents can drop off their mail-in ballots at their local election office or drop box before polls close.

Here's a look at some of the notable contests on the ballot in Massachusetts. You can enter your address and find out what's on your ballot on the secretary of state's website.

Massachusetts Senate election

Democrat Ed Markey is the incumbent, seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate against Republican nominee John Deaton. You can watch the WBZ-TV debate between Markey and Deaton on YouTube.

Markey, an 80-year-old progressive stalwart and "Green New Deal" sponsor, defeated Rep. Seth Moulton in the Democratic primary.

Deaton is a lawyer and cryptocurrency advocate who ran unsuccessfully for Senate against Elizabeth Warren in 2024.

Also on the ballot are independent Shiva Ayyadurai and socialism and liberation party candidate Joe Tache.

Massachusetts governor election

Democrat Maura Healey is seeking reelection as governor of Massachusetts with her running mate, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. She's being challenged by Republican businessman Mike Minogue and the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, New Bedford City Councilor Shawn Oliver.

Oliver suspended his campaign after being charged in a drunk driving crash, for which he pleaded not guilty. Minogue said he will ask Oliver to resign if the Republican ticket is elected, though Oliver is not required to do so.

Minogue has criticized Healey on affordability issues, while she has repeatedly brought up his ties to President Donald Trump. You can watch the full WBZ-TV debate between them on YouTube.

Independent candidate Andrea James and her running mate Kayla Kittredge are also on the ballot.

Massachusetts ballot questions

There are nine ballot questions on the Massachusetts ballot, the most since 1994. The number has some officials concerned that it may cause a longer wait than usual for voters at polling places.

The questions range from potentially overturning gun laws to repealing the legalization of marijuana to eliminating political party primaries. Here's a guide to all of this year's ballot questions.

Massachusetts U.S. House races

Massachusetts will have a new Congressional representative after this year's election. Since Moulton ran for Senate instead of another term in the House, there is an open race for the sixth district seat.

The Democratic nominee for that seat is Dan Koh, the one-time chief of staff for former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. He'll face Republican Micah Quinney Jones, a U.S. Army veteran.

For the other eight Democrats running for reelection to Congress in Massachusetts, only some have Republican opponents. Rep. Lori Trahan is facing Gary Grossi in the third district, Rep. Jake Auchincloss is being challenged by Thomas Stalcup in the fourth district, Rep. Stephen Lynch is against Robert Burke in the eighth district and Rep. Bill Keating is taking on R. Tyler Macallister in the ninth district.

Massachusetts attorney general election

Democrat Andrea Campbell is running for a second term as the Massachusetts attorney general. She is facing Republican Michael Walsh, a lawyer from Lynnfield.

Massachusetts auditor election

Auditor Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat who has been pushing to audit the state Legislature for years, does not have a Republican opponent. Libertarian Al Ozonoff is the only other name of the ballot.

Massachusetts treasurer election

Treasurer Deb Goldberg, a Democrat, is running for a fourth term against Republican Elizabeth Dionne. Watch the WBZ-TV debate between the two candidates on YouTube.

Massachusetts secretary of state election

Democratic Secretary of State Bill Galvin is running for a ninth term against Republican Anne Brensley.