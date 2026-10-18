Shawn Oliver, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, arrested after alleged drunk driving crash

Shawn Oliver, a New Bedford City Council member and Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, was arrested on several charges after an alleged drunk driving crash in New Bedford late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Dartmouth Street.

Police said Oliver's SUV flipped over and slammed into multiple parked cars. In total, five cars were involved and two were heavily damaged.

Oliver was taken to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment. Police said that after an investigation at the scene of the crash and the hospital, Oliver was arrested.

He is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation and speeding.

Oliver, who represents Ward 3 on the New Bedford City Council, is running for lieutenant governor on the Republican ticket with candidate for governor Mike Minogue.

Minogue released a statement Sunday, calling for Oliver to suspend his campaign.

"I am extremely disappointed. Shawn is lucky to be alive and lucky that no one innocent was hurt. There is no excuse for driving under the influence," Minogue said. "After speaking with Shawn, I am asking him to suspend his campaign immediately, and when elected, I will formally ask for his resignation. Shawn is a father and grandfather, and he needs to put his family first. He needs to do the work to ensure this never happens again. If he needs help with that, I will help him."

Amy Carnevale, chairwoman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, also issued a statement.

"We just learned of the car accident involving Shawn Oliver. We are awaiting additional information as everyone else," Carnevale said.

Minogue and Oliver are running as the Republican ticket for governor and lieutenant governor against incumbent Democrats Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.