Massachusetts primary election ballot features Markey vs. Moulton and other key races

Massachusetts is holding its 2026 primary election on Tuesday, with the ballot featuring a U.S. Senate contest between Democrats Ed Markey and Seth Moulton, as well as other key races.

Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. You can find your polling place on the secretary of state's website.

Here's a look at some of the notable races Massachusetts voters will weigh in on.

Ed Markey vs. Seth Moulton for Senate

Markey is seeking a third full term representing Massachusetts in the Senate. He was first elected to the Senate in 2013 and has been known as a champion of progressive causes like the Green New Deal.

Moulton is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was elected to represent Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District in 2014. He's been a disruptor in his party, leading an unsuccessful attempt to stop Nancy Pelosi from becoming House speaker in 2018. He also ran for president in 2020.

There are few policy differences between the two, but Moulton has argued that it's time for a change from Markey, who is 80 years old and has been in Congress since 1976. Markey has said he's as energized as ever, but pledges this would be his last term.

The winner will face Republican John Deaton in the general election.

Massachusetts congressional primaries

With Moulton running for Senate, there are six Democrats vying for the nomination to his 6th Congressional District seat, which covers much of the North Shore and parts of the Merrimack Valley. They are Bethany Andres-Beck, John Beccia, Jamie Belsito, Dan Koh, Mariah Lancaster and Tram Nguyen.

In the 8th Congressional District, Rep. Stephen Lynch is being challenged by attorney Patrick Roath, whose campaign has spent more than $1 million trying to unseat the longtime incumbent from South Boston.

Massachusetts Republican primary for governor

On the Republican side, the only notable primary is businessman Mike Minogue vs. former MBTA chief Brian Shortsleeve for governor. Minogue won the party's endorsement at the state Republican convention in April.

The winner will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Maura Healey.

Massachusetts district attorney races

Seven Democrats are looking to replace Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, who is not seeking reelection after 16 years in office.

Key issues in the race include the Karen Read trials and the investigation into Sandra Birchmore's death. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex sat down for interviews with all seven candidates.

In Suffolk County, Rachael Rollins is running against incumbent District Attorney Kevin Hayden to try and get her old job back. She resigned as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts in 2023 after an ethics investigation.