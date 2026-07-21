Here are the 9 ballot questions Massachusetts voters will consider in the November election

Massachusetts voters will face a long list of ballot questions on the November 2026 ballot.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin's office announced Tuesday that it has certified nine questions for the Nov. 3 state election ballot.

Massachusetts hasn't seen this many ballot questions since 1994. The high number of questions means ballots in most cities and towns will be two or three pages long, depending on how many candidates are running in that community and other factors.

Here are the list of certified questions for the 2026 election in the order they'll appear on the ballot. An in-depth informational book for voters on the ballot questions will be published by Galvin's office in September.

Question 1: Expanding the Public Records Law

This proposal would make most records from the Legislature and the governor's office available under the state's public records law.

Question 2: Collective Bargaining for CPCS Employees

This question would allow public defenders and other employees of the Committee for Public Counsel Services to unionize.

Question 3: State Primary Elections

The question would eliminate political party primaries for Massachusetts state elections. Instead, all candidates regardless of party would be listed on one ballot and the top two candidates would advance to the general election.

Question 4: Election Day Registration

If passed, Massachusetts residents would be allowed to register to vote on Election Day and cast a ballot.

Question 5: State Revenue Limit & Rebate

The proposal would limit how much revenue the state can collect in a year, and any excess amount would be refunded to taxpayers.

Question 6: Natural Resource Conservation Fund

This question would put revenue collected from a sales tax on sporting goods, recreational vehicles and golf courses toward natural resources conservation.

Question 7: Single Family Homes

The proposal would allow single-family homes to be built on residentially zoned areas of at least 5,000 square feet.

Question 8: Prohibit Retail Sale of Adult Recreational Use Marijuana

This question would repeal the 2016 ballot question that legalized recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts.

Question 9: Firearms Regulation

This proposal would repeal the 2024 gun reform law in Massachusetts.