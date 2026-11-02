Where can you vote in Massachusetts? How to find your polling place for the 2026 midterm elections.

Polls in Massachusetts are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for the 2026 midterm elections.

There are several key races, including governor and U.S. Senate. There are also a record-tying nine statewide ballot questions to be decided.

How to find your polling place for the 2026 midterms in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, voters are assigned a specific precinct and polling place.

When you register to vote, you'll be sent a notice in the mail telling you where to vote.

If you're not sure where you are supposed to be voting, you can use your address to find your polling location.

Where can you drop off mail-in ballots for the 2026 midterms in Massachusetts?

If you opted to vote by mail, your application needed to reach local election officials by 5 p.m. on the fifth business day before the election. In the days leading up to Election Day, mail-in ballots were accepted at local election offices or early voting locations during voting hours.

If you've received your ballot and are looking to drop it off, there is still time.

To be counted, your mail-in ballot must reach your local election office or be placed into a drop box by the time polls close on Election Day.

Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day will still be counted if they arrive within three days after polls close.

Ballots cannot be dropped off at polling places on the day of the election. Instead, they can be brought to a drop box.

To find the drop box in your community, see the full list on the Secretary of State's website.

Can you vote anywhere in your county?

No. Massachusetts voters must cast their ballot in the precinct and polling place they are assigned based on their home address.

Can you register to vote at the same place where you submit your ballot?

Saturday, Oct. 24, was the deadline in Massachusetts to register to vote in the midterm elections.

Massachusetts does not allow voters to register to vote on Election Day. That could change if Question 4 passes this year. Eligible citizens would be allowed to register to vote or update their voter registration address at their polling place on Election Day.