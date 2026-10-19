Shawn Oliver, former Massachusetts Lt. Gov. candidate charged in drunk driving crash, pleads not guilty

Shawn Oliver, a Republican who suspended his campaign for Massachusetts lieutenant governor following an alleged drunk driving crash over the weekend, was released after his first court appearance.

Oliver appeared briefly in New Bedford District Court Monday morning after he was arrested a day earlier.

He is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation and speeding.

A not guilty plea was entered on the New Bedford City Council member's behalf. The judge released him on personal recognizance, noting that if Oliver is arrested on any new charges that status can be revoked. Oliver is next due in court on Nov. 16.

Shawn Oliver appears in New Bedford District Court on Oct. 19, 2026. CBS Boston

Police said that Oliver was allegedly driving drunk late Saturday night when he crashed into parked cars and flipped his SUV. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, then arrested.

Oliver is on the Republican ballot for lieutenant governor as a running mate of gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue.

Following Oliver's arrest, Minogue called for him to suspend his campaign and said that if elected governor he would ask Oliver to resign. A short time later, Oliver announced he was ending his campaign.

"This election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and ask that my family's privacy be respected during this difficult time," Oliver said.

A spokesperson for incumbent Democrat Maura Healey, who is running for governor alongside current Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, declined comment on Oliver's arrest.

Massachusetts Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.