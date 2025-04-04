April showers return this weekend. Map shows who gets the most rain in Massachusetts.

They say April showers bring May flowers, so we should be in for one heck of a May across Massachusetts.

It has rained on each of the first three days of April in Boston and, going back to the end of March, rain has actually fallen on six straight days, the longest such streak in about two years.

Unfortunately, there is a lot more where that came from. After a brief break Friday, we can expect measurable rainfall on each of the next four days.

Weekend weather forecast

Saturday will be a rather miserable day. Most of the morning should be mainly dry, so you should be able to get in any games, albeit under a grey sky and with temperatures in the low 40s.

The shield of rain will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon from west to east. The rest of the day is essentially a washout with periods of steady and heavy rainfall throughout the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be a tad better than Saturday. There will be showers here and there, but there will be extended periods of dry weather as well. Temperatures will stay chilly north and west of Boston (in the 40s) but should spike into the 50s to the south.

Fenway Park forecast

If you got tickets to see the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park this weekend, Saturday is going to be rough. There is potential for a rainout so stay tuned for announcements. Sunday night's game will be drier with just a slight chance of a shower.

Next week's forecast

We will get one final burst of rain late Sunday night into Monday morning. There may even be a few wet flakes or sleet pellets northwest of Boston as things are winding down Monday.

Total rainfall for the entire three-day stretch will average around an inch in most of southern New England.

Finally, next week looks to remain unsettled and also on the chilly side. There are likely to be some more showers on Tuesday and then we will have to watch next weekend for another chance of wet weather.

High temperatures will remain in the 40s through at least Wednesday. The average this time of year is approaching the mid-50s.

We are also slightly concerned for a hard freeze midweek which could kill off some of the early blooming flowers and bushes.

Welcome to April in New England!