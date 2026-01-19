Watch Live: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel meets with reporters ahead of AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is set to meet with reporters on Monday following his team's victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Following Sunday's win, Vrabel's team advanced to face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

You can watch Mike Vrabel's news conference live at 11:30 a.m. on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player embedded in this story.

The Patriots struggled on offense Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the vaunted Houston Texans defense. But New England's defense more than made up for it by forcing five turnovers on a snowy day in Foxboro. That included forcing Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to throw four interceptions.

Vrabel is expected to be asked for updates on injuries to a pair of key players.

Cornerback Carlton Davis, who had two interceptions, exited Sunday's game late to be evaluated for a head injury. Davis was not allowed to meet with the media after the game due to concussion protocol, so it's not known yet if he could be available against the Broncos.

Christian Gonzalez went through a similar situation last week but was able to clear concussion protocol and play versus Houston.

Vrabel will also likely be asked about veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins, who has not played since December 21. Hollins finished that game against the Baltimore Ravens, but was then placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

Normally in the regular season, a player has to miss four games on injured reserve, not four weeks. But the rule is different for the playoffs. So while the Texans game was the fourth week Hollins has missed but only the third game, he is now eligible to return if he is deemed healthy enough.

The Patriots play the Broncos at 3 p.m. Sunday in Denver. The game will air on CBS stations, including WBZ-TV, as well as Paramount+.