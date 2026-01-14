Watch Live: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to reporters ahead of playoff game with Texans

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is meeting with reporters Wednesday ahead of the team's divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

You can watch the news conference live on CBS News Boston when it begins at 1 p.m. by clicking on the video player embedded in this article.

The Patriots earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC for the playoffs with a 14-3 regular season. They advanced Sunday night with a 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, thanks to a dominant defensive performance and a bounce back second half by quarterback Drake Maye.

This week, the Patriots and Texans will kick off at Gillette Stadium at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The game will air on ABC and ESPN.

A key question heading into the week will be the health of Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is in concussion protocol.

Houston advanced to face the Patriots following a 12-5 regular season that earned them the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The Texans then defeated the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football to set up the showdown in Foxboro.

The Texans defense will be a major challenge for Maye and the Patriots. Houston is ranked near the top of the league in most statistical categories for pass and rush defense.

The winner of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium will face either the top-seeded Broncos in Denver or host the No. 6 seed Buffalo Bills.