Patriots social media account mocks ESPN crew for unanimously picking Texans

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talked after Sunday's game about his team's ability to ignore the noise, but it seems Patriots players didn't tune out the national pundits completely.

Ahead of Sunday's divisional round game, the ESPN NFL Live crew of Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, Hannah Storm, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears all revealed their picks for the Patriots-Texans game simultaneously. All five picked Houston, prompting the hosts to react with shock.

The clip went viral before the game. Once the Patriots sealed a 28-16 win, the social media team fired off a simple post with a screengrab from the segment. The Patriots account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "oh no," with a grimacing face emoji.

oh no 😬 pic.twitter.com/gBE55BgtEF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

Stefon Diggs says Patriots play with chip on shoulder

In the locker room after the Patriots advanced to the AFC Championship Game, it was clear that Patriots players were aware that many in the national media picked the Texans to come into Foxboro and leave with a win.

"I spoke on it not too long ago, but playing with a chip on our shoulder, we're one of those teams that plays better with a chip on our shoulder when everybody counted us out," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "There was a handful of commentators and people, the little tidbits that I do see because I try not see it too much, they all picked Houston to win. For good reason. That's a good football team. I understand their vantage point. All we can do is come in, work hard during the week and put ourselves in the best position to win the game."

Diggs' girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, responded to the NFL Live clip after the game as well.

"What are y'all talking about? Nothing!" she shouted in a video, adding the caption "THEY DIDN'T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!!" Kimes responded to the rapper that "getting dunked on by Cardi B….an honor and a privilege."

"No one likes us but us"

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was asked if the Patriots defense felt slighted by the amount of praise that was heaped on Houston's top-rated defense.

"That's just what it is. No one likes us but us. That's the mindset," he said. "Everybody on the outside is so up and down. One week they like us, one week they don't. That's on them. As long as we like us in here, that's all that matters. Everybody else say what they gotta say. As long as this group in this locker room is close, we're good."

Big money free agent addition Milton Williams has been a critical piece of the New England defense. Williams won a Super Bowl last year with the Philadelphia Eagles. When he was asked if he believes this year's Patriots defense is a championship-caliber unit, he responded yes.

"We got a bunch of dogs that's hungry. We went out there and showed it today," Williams said.

Williams added that the team heard some of the noise heading into the game.

"We were hearing them talk all week," Williams said, via the Boston Globe. "Ain't nobody talking about our defense. We're going to see if they're going to talk about our defense now. Them boys are going home."