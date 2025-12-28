Patriots place Mack Hollins on injured reserve, wide receiver to miss at least four games

The New England Patriots are headed back to the playoffs. But when they get there, they'll be without a key piece of their offense.

On Saturday, the Patriots placed veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins on injured reserve.

Hollins did not practice all week with an abdomen injury. Despite the injury, Hollins had seven catches for 69 yards in the team's 28-24 comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Hollins was on the field for the final play of the game, so the extent of the injury came as a bit of a surprise.

Because Hollins was placed on injured reserve, he will miss the final two games of the regular season. In addition, if the Patriots advance in the postseason, Hollins will miss two more games.

That means that if the Patriots are the wild-card team, Hollins would not be eligible to return until the AFC Championship Game. Should the Broncos lose in Week 18 and allow the Patriots to claim the No. 1 seed and earn a first-round bye, Hollins would not be eligible to play until a potential Super Bowl appearance.

The Patriots had a lengthy injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Jets.

In addition to Hollins, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and offensive lineman Jared Wilson were all ruled out. Milton Williams, whose practice window opened after he became eligible to return from injured reserve this week, was not activated for the game.

Wide receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas was questionable with a hamstring injury, but was active for the game. Standout rookie running back TreyVeyon Henderson was also questionable as he recovered from a concussion he suffered in the Ravens game. But the team announced Saturday that Henderson cleared concussion protocol and would play.