When is the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos?

The Patriots have a date with the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel's team advanced to the title game with a gritty 28-16 win over the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

When is the AFC Championship Game?

New England will next travel to Denver on Sunday at 3 p.m. with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line. You can watch the game on CBS and Paramount+ and in the Boston area on WBZ-TV.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked how his team can block out the noise heading into next week's game, as well as the noise from fans expected at Empower Field at Mile High, which is considered one of the toughest road environments in the league.

"We know the stadium is going to be loud," Vrabel said. "Every opportunity -- I think what we've done is we've asked them to embrace the preparation, embrace the strain and also enjoy every minute of this, enjoy walking into this stadium, coming in here, enjoy putting your uniform on, enjoy going out there doing warm-ups and enjoy seeing your family. But mostly enjoy the execution. We'll keep doing that, and we know we've got to go on the road to a No. 1 seed in the AFC, and it's not going to be easy. But we'll come out and be ready to go."

Patriots or Broncos to represent AFC in Super Bowl

New England caught a break before their game on Sunday even began. Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

As a result, former Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be behind center against his former team.

Super Bowl LX takes place on Sunday, February 8. It is being held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.