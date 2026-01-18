New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans live updates for NFL divisional round playoff game
The New England Patriots are hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
What to know about the Patriots-Texans game
- Kickoff between the Patriots and Texans is scheduled for 3 p.m.
- New England earned the AFC East title and the No. 2 seed with a record of 14-3 before beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round, 16-3, behind a dominant defensive performance.
- The Texans went 12-5 during the regular season and won the AFC South, then dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers to advance in the postseason.
- Whoever wins on Sunday is headed to Denver for the AFC Championship Game next Sunday. The No. 1 seeded Broncos will have former Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham behind center. He will be starting with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury in overtime on Saturday.
Medway house divided over Patriots-Texans
A family of Patriots fans has one outlier - a young Texans fan.
Four young siblings in Medway, Massachusetts root for the Patriots every week. But their brother is a loud and proud Texans fans.
WBZ-TV's Logan Hall spoke to the family about how they're feeling heading into the game.
ESPN's NFL Live crew unanimously picks Texans
Earlier in the week when it came time to reveal their picks, all of the NFL Live crew on ESPN picked Houston.
In a clip that went viral, all five panel members appeared uneasy to learn they'd all gone with the Texans, wondering if that was a sign of an impending Patriots win.
Khyiris Tonga returns for Patriots, Christian Gonzalez active
There were no surprises in the inactive list provided by the Patriots, but there was a bit of good news that became official.
Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga returns to the lineup for the Patriots after missing several weeks.
In addition, cornerback Christian Gonzalez is active. He was evaluated for a concussion after the Chargers game but cleared protocol and practiced in full during the week.
Nico Collins, Trent Brown inactive for Texans
There are a pair of key inactives for the Texans.
Wide receiver Nico Collins, who was previously ruled out with a concussion, will miss the game.
In a bit of a surprise, right tackle Trent Brown is inactive as well.
Also out for the game are quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Jawhar Jordan, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, and wide receiver Justin Watson.
What is the weather forecast for Patriots-Texans?
It's been a difficult storm to forecast, but some snow is expected during the game.
According to the WBZ-TV weather team, flakes will be coming down during the game, with more snow expected later in the game and while fans are driving home.
A few inches of snow are expected to be on the ground by the time the game is over.
Who will the Patriots or Texans play in AFC title game?
Whichever team wins on Sunday already knows their fate for next week.
The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills played the first AFC divisional round game on Saturday, and it was a thriller.
Despite Bo Nix suffering a season-ending injury in overtime, Denver advanced with a 33-30 win.
As a result, the winner of today's game in Foxboro will play the Broncos in Denver next Sunday with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in place of the injured Nix.
Ty Law to serve as "Keeper of the Light"
Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law announced last week on WEEI that he will be this week's "Keeper of the Light."
Before each home game, a noteworthy figure rings the bell atop the Gillette Stadium lighthouse in order to get the crowd fired up.
Last week, it was Patriots Hall of Fame defensive tackle Vince Wilfork who rang the bell before the Chargers game.
How to watch the Patriots-Texans game
The Patriots game is a Monday Night Football crew, despite the game taking place on Sunday afternoon.
Nationally, the game will air on ESPN, while in Massachusetts, the Patriots-Texans game will be broadcast on WCVB-TV in addition to ESPN. There are also streaming options as well.
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have play-by-play and color commentary for the game. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will have sideline reporting duties.