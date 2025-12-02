Watch Live: Brian Walshe trial continues with testimony from police investigators

The Brian Walshe murder trial continues today with more testimony expected from police who investigated the disappearance of his wife Ana Walshe from their home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

The first witness, Cohasset Police Sgt. Harrison Schmidt, is still on the stand. Prosecutors have been playing audio from Brian Walshe's interview with police that took place in the family's dining room while Ana Walshe was still considered missing.

Later on, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino is expected to testify about Walshe's allegedly violent online search history. Guarino also testified earlier this year in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial.

Brian Walshe interview with police

In the audio interview played for jurors, police ask Walshe where he thinks his missing wife is.

"A lot of people have said maybe she's at a spa, you know, she was under a lot of pressure," he responded. "That doesn't really track with my wife, she loved her job and she loved her family."

Walshe is also asked if he'd ever hurt his wife.

"No, I would never do that," he responded. "My wife and I got along very, very well."

In an interview the next day, police ask Walshe about gruesome searches on his son's iPad that include how to "dispose of a dead body." Walshe says he does not know anything about the searches, and is arrested soon after.

During cross-examination, Schmidt acknowledged that the searches were not actually conducted on the son's iPad, but were synced to the iPad from another device.

Brian Walshe trial opening statements

Both sides presented opening statements on Monday, with Walshe's defense offering an explanation for what they called his wife's "sudden and unexplained death" on Jan. 1, 2023. Brian Walshe has admitted to improperly disposing of Ana Walshe's body and misleading police during their investigation, but pleaded not guilty to murder.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton told jurors that Walshe found his wife dead in their bed after a New Year's Eve dinner party, and panicked because he was worried about what would happen to his three children.

"He never thought anyone would believe that Ana Walshe was alive one minute and dead the next," Tipton said. "And so he told a story. He told lies. He tried to hide, so he could hang onto those boys."

The prosecution said jurors will see evidence including a hatchet and hacksaw, and get financial records showing that Brian Walshe was the beneficiary of more than $1 million in life insurance for Ana Walshe.

Prosecutor Greg Connor said that Ana Walshe was having an affair and was not with the family for recent major holidays. Brian Walshe told police in interviews that they were a happily married couple, but he did not want to have an argument with his wife about missing another holiday.

"He says they were very happy and biggest problem was that they were apart," Connor said.

Ana and Brian Walshe. Photos from Cohasset Police and Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Who is Brian Walshe?

Walshe, 50, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if he's convicted of first-degree murder. In a separate case last year, he was sentenced to three years in prison on art fraud charges.

Walshe originally told police that his wife left early on New Year's Day to get a ride to the airport and fly to Washington, D.C. for a work emergency, but investigators said there was no evidence she boarded a plane.

Ana Walshe's body has never been found. Police said they found a damaged and bloody knife in the basement of the couple's home.