Watch Live: Brian Walshe trial continues with testimony from Uber, Lyft, and JetBlue representatives

The jury in the Brian Walshe murder trial will hear from more witnesses Wednesday, a day after testimony centered around dozens of disturbing internet searches.

You can watch the testimony live from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts on CBS News Boston in the embedded video player.

Walshe, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Ana Walshe in Cohasset, Massachusetts in January 2023. Her body has never been found. The couple had three children together.

Brian Walshe has pleaded guilty to improperly disposing of his wife's body and misleading police during the investigation. He pleaded not guilty to murder.

Walshe first told police that his wife left early on New Year's Day to get a ride to the airport and fly to Washington, D.C. for a work emergency. Police said they later found a damaged and bloody knife in the basement of the Walshe's home.

The jury is expected to hear testimony Wednesday from representatives of Uber, Lyft, and JetBlue along with from someone from U.S. Customs.

During opening statements Monday, Walshe's attorney Larry Tipton offered a different explanation for what he called Ana Walshe's "sudden and unexplained death." Walshe said he found his wife dead in their bed after a dinner party at their home on New Year's Eve, and then panicked because he was worried about what would happen to their children.

Tuesday's testimony centered around dozens of internet searches that Massachusetts State Trooper Nicholas Guarino said he pulled off Brian Walshe's laptop from the day his wife went missing.

Those searches included "how long does DNA last," "how long before a body starts to smell," "hacksaw, best tool for dismembering a body," "can I use bleach to clean my wood floors from blood stains," and "can you be charged for murder without body."

There were also a series of searches made days before Ana's death that included "best state to divorce for a man," according to Guarino.

The defense said none of the searches show any signs Brian Walshe was planning to kill his wife.

If Walshe is convicted of first-degree murder, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the chance at parole.