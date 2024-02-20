Prosecutors hope Brian Walshe gets 3 years in prison at art fraud sentencing

Murder suspect Brian Walshe to be sentenced on art fraud charges

BOSTON – Prosecutors are hoping a Massachusetts federal judge will issue prison time to Brian Walshe in an art fraud case on Tuesday. Walshe is accused of killing his wife, missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, in a separate case.

Walshe will be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. in Boston federal court on art fraud charges unrelated to his wife's death.

Brian Walshe in Norfolk Superior Court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Dedham. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

He previously pleaded guilty to stealing real Andy Warhol paintings from a friend and trying to sell fake versions to an art dealer in 2016. Walshe later sold one painting on eBay, but the California art gallery owner who bought said he it knew it was fake when he received the art.

Separately, Walshe is being held without bail in the murder of his wife Ana. She was last seen alive on New Year's Day 2023. Her remains have never been found.

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts is recommending more than three years in prison in the art fraud case.