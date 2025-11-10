What's open and what's closed on Veterans Day in Massachusetts?

Tuesday is Veterans Day, a time to honor all those who have served in the U.S. military. It's also a federal holiday, and a legal holiday that is observed in Massachusetts.

State and federal offices will be closed on Tuesday, as will the courts. There will be no mail delivery because the post office is closed for Veterans Day. Below is a look at what else will be open or closed on the holiday.

Are schools closed on Veterans Day?

Public schools in Massachusetts are closed for Veterans Day on Tuesday.

Many private colleges, however, still have classes on Veterans Day.

Is the RMV open on Veterans Day?

All RMV offices and service center locations in Massachusetts are closed on Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday.

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

Most banks are closed for Veterans Day.

Are restaurants open on Veterans Day?

Yes, restaurants are open on Veterans Day, and several have special deals and discounts for active and retired military. Click here for a list of Boston-area restaurants offering free meals and more on Tuesday.

Are stores open on Veterans Day?

Retailers are allowed to open on Veterans Day in Massachusetts.

Are liquor stores open on Veterans Day?

Yes, liquor stores are allowed to open on Veterans Day.

Free museums on Veterans Day

The Museum of Science in Boston is offering veterans complimentary admission on Veterans Day.

The Museum of Illusions in Boston is offering free admission to veterans and active military personnel on Tuesday.

The Museum of Fine Arts and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum are closed on Tuesday.

Boston parking meters on Veterans Day

Parking meters are free with no time limit in Boston on Veterans Day.

MBTA Veterans Day schedule

The MBTA is running a regular weekday service schedule this Veterans Day.